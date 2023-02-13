Mass Shooting At Michigan State - Suspect Shoots Self As Police Approach

Update 12:40 am: Some three hours after he first opened fire, the suspect in the Michigan State University mass shooting has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police reported at a 12:25 am press conference. Per police scanner traffic, he shot himself as police approached him at an off-campus street location. WDIV reported that location is about five miles from campus, in northeast Lansing.

Police say they're confident there was only one shooter and that the threat is over. They lifted the directive for students and staff to shelter in place, but all campus activities have been cancelled for 48 hours.

Three people are dead, and five wounded. Fatalities occurred both at Berkey Hall -- an academic building -- as well as the MSU student union building.

Beyond his previous description as a "black male, shorter in stature," the shooter has not yet been identified, nor do police know if he has any affiliation with the university. Police have not yet said what type of firearm or firearms were used in the attacks.

* * *

A Monday night mass shooting at Michigan State University has reportedly resulted in multiple casualties -- and it may not be over, with the perpetrator still at large and reports of shots fired still being relayed by dispatchers more than two hours after the rampage began.

With the manhunt underway, police held a press conference, announcing that "initial information is that the suspect is a black male, shorter in stature, wearing red shoes, a jean jacket and a ball cap."

The apparent shooter was captured on campus surveillance video

Associated Press reports three people are confirmed dead and five wounded in an attack that started at 8:18pm local/Eastern Time. Soon after it began, the university urged students and staff to "Secure-in-Place immediately." Videos circulating on social media show large groups of students fleeing danger, and police forces rushing past them to locate the shooter.

🚨#BREAKING: Chaotic scenes at Michigan State University as heavily-armed police search for active shooter⁰⁰📌#EastLansing | #Michigan



Watch as terrifying video as dozens, of Students run for their lives as a Active shooter fires multiple rounds around the Michigan State… https://t.co/SctzoIFFzY pic.twitter.com/mNnWKLzN2N — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 14, 2023

The shooting appears to have spanned multiple locations on campus. On a live feed of Greater East Lansing Public Safety police radio, dispatchers were heard passing on reports of shots heard at various buildings around the campus, which is about 90 miles northwest of Detroit.

A dispatcher was also heard reporting multiple casualties in at least two different classrooms, and that students reported that the shooter was in the hallway of Berkey Hall and that they were attempting to flee the building by jumping out the classroom windows. Shooting was also reporting at the student union.

One tweeted video appears to show a body on a sidewalk being moved to a gurney:

#BREAKING MSU Active Shooting:

- At least 1 dead, multiple injured, after shooting at Michigan State University campus in East Lansing

- Shooter is wearing a mask and is at large

- Multiple shooting scenes on campus

- FBI and ATF responding #ActiveShooter #MSU #MassShooting pic.twitter.com/UoJQdhh286 — That Guy Shane (@ProfanityNewz) February 14, 2023

Early on, MSU police tweeted that the suspect has been described as a "short male with a mask, possibly Black."

UPDATE: The suspect description is a short male with a mask, possibly Black. Please continue to shelter in place. We are still receiving multiple calls of an active shooter on campus. pic.twitter.com/7imm32DhAA — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

On social media, some people echoed claims that multiple shooters were involved in the attack. However, an MSU police tweeted that "it appears there is only one suspect at this time."

In the initial police radio reports, shots were reported at Berkey Hall, which is home to MSU's College of Social Science, Institute for Public Policy and Social Research, and the Department of Sociology.

Shots were initially reported at Berkey Hall on the northeast edge of campus

🚨#BREAKING: This is the initial 'shots fired' call on Michigan State University campus captured on @Broadcastify. pic.twitter.com/roBl89R2Rs — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 14, 2023

Compounding the mayhem, a dispatcher announced that a caller to 911 claimed that explosives had been placed on the campus.

This article will be updated as the story develops...