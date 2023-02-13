US Fighter Pilots Who Shot Down UFO Over Alaska Can’t Explain Why Their “Sensors” Went Haywire

February 13, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

What the heck is going on right now? I was starting to think we were under some major attack from China or something, with all of these “UFOs” flying around. Today, there was another one sot down over Lake Huron in Michigan. But then I started to wonder if this was just a big old “distraction plot” by the government to keep all of us occupied and “looking up” while some really scandalous stuff goes unnoticed. Stuff like this gives the media something to focus on, other than talking about Hunter Biden, Nordtream pipeline explosions, Twitter working with the FBI



