‘WE NUKED A TOWN”: Media Blackout On “Catastrophic” Environmental Disaster in Ohio Caused By Large Controlled Explosion – Journalists Covering It Arrested

“We basically nuked a town with chemicals so we could get a railroad open,” said Silverado Caggiano, a hazardous materials specialist. Palestine, Ohio looks like a disaster movie. At around 9 p.m. on Feb. 3, 50 cars of a 141-car Norfolk Southern train derailed in the Ohio town. Nearly 48 hours after the accident, the situation …



Read More...