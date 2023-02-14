The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

A Chinese Balloon? We Were Warned Of This Over 200 Years Ago: It Would Come Under The Guise Of Fighting A Foreign Enemy!

February 14, 2023   |   Tags: , ,
“If Tyranny and Oppression come to this land, it will be in the guise of fighting a foreign enemy.” -President James Madison The Mockingbird media have Americans distracted once again, and this over a balloon that the Chinese allegedly had flying over this country gathering intelligence.  Really?  A balloon.  No, just another distraction to keep …


Tags: , ,
