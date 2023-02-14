Comprehensive Thread With Photos, Videos, and News Reports About the Spreading Ecological Catastrophe in Ohio

After a week of radio silence from government and corporate news, the internet is finally abuzz about the train derailment and subsequent horrible events in East Palestine, Ohio. Famed Twitter user KanekoaTheGreat put together a comprehensive thread that breaks down what we know so far.

#2 You are looking at a toxic cocktail of deadly chemicals purposefully being burned off in East Palestine after a train derailment. Authorities burned off vinyl chloride, which is toxic & carcinogenic, and released harmful & dangerous hydrogen chloride & phosgene into the air. pic.twitter.com/YHmAhRxshi — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 13, 2023

#4 Wisconsin Department of Health: “Exposure to vinyl chloride can affect a person’s liver, kidney, lung, spleen, nervous system and blood." “Human and animal studies show higher rates of liver, lung and several other types of cancer."https://t.co/lr6lcV7JWn pic.twitter.com/ZzCX55iyvh — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 13, 2023

#6 The EPA sent a letter to the rail company, stating that ethylene glycol monobutyl ether, ethlyhexyl acrylate, & isobutylene were also in the rail cars. “We basically nuked a town with chemicals so we could get a railroad open.”https://t.co/C69iWUpMvK — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 13, 2023

#8 There are reports of dead fish in rivers and creeks 5 miles away from the train derailment.https://t.co/5Jgs1L52W4 pic.twitter.com/G43pdY41RB — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 13, 2023

#10 Taylor Holzer, a fox-keeper, just outside of the evacuation zone, says one of his foxes died, and all have been acting sick since the vinyl chloride burn. “The chemicals we’re being told are safe… are definitely not safe for animals… or people.”https://t.co/xbHJKuZ8b0 pic.twitter.com/wfnPIk0juk — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 13, 2023

#12 The East Palestine, Ohio, toxic chemical burn may be the largest environmental disaster in U.S. history. pic.twitter.com/z5kJPVsRGn — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 13, 2023

#14 Three new dangerous chemicals were found on the train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio: •ethylene glycol mono butyl ether

•ethlyhexyl acrylate

•isobutylenehttps://t.co/5EcQbnAofC — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 13, 2023

#16 The CDC's Medical Management Guidelines for Vinyl Chloride: •Health Effects

•Routes of Exposure

•Patient Information Sheet

•Prehospital Managementhttps://t.co/P9bLLLUgFe pic.twitter.com/TC3vJrfnob — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 13, 2023

#18 Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC), with total assets worth $38 billion in 2020, operates the railway that caused the toxic chemical release in East Palestine, Ohio. Last Monday, the company made a $25,000 donation to assist evacuating residents.https://t.co/F7LBmnkbgT — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 13, 2023

#20 A Facebook update yesterday from a Darlington, Pennsylvania kennel owner says after 20 minutes outside they had "horrible headaches, runny noses, burning and swollen eyes, pulsations within the eye sockets, itchy throat, and coughing." After https://t.co/QWniwUXx4I… https://t.co/l773J51NZw pic.twitter.com/BZULK8idb2 — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 13, 2023

#22 The EPA released a manifest last night from Norfolk Southern summarizing more chemicals that were released in East Palestine, Ohio: •Three cars of Diethylene Glycol

•One car of Polypropyl Gylcol

•One car of Propylene Glycol

•Two cars of https://t.co/evl8hDRAHG… https://t.co/6Am65dFPsl pic.twitter.com/fG5KXD8qCA — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 13, 2023

#24 Hazmat specialist is concerned authorities aren't testing for phosgene, hydrogen chloride, and dioxins in East Palestine, Ohio. "Phosgene takes a special photo-ionization lamp or a special meter… What are they checking for? They only give lists of what they have found.… https://t.co/HfO4ffXhDg pic.twitter.com/HJFzPUP2ue — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 14, 2023

#26 A resident scoops up dead fish and frogs 4 miles south of the train derailment and toxic chemical release in East Palestine, Ohio. "In a single dip of my net, I collected nearly two dozen dead (or near dead) aquatic animals."https://t.co/yPWODbRviD pic.twitter.com/TmaitoLPVz — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 14, 2023

Chickens dying. Fish being collected. People scared. This is a very bad situation and it seems almost certain that it’s going to get worse in the coming days and weeks.

