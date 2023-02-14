The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Comprehensive Thread With Photos, Videos, and News Reports About the Spreading Ecological Catastrophe in Ohio

February 14, 2023   |   Tags:

After a week of radio silence from government and corporate news, the internet is finally abuzz about the train derailment and subsequent horrible events in East Palestine, Ohio. Famed Twitter user KanekoaTheGreat put together a comprehensive thread that breaks down what we know so far.

Chickens dying. Fish being collected. People scared. This is a very bad situation and it seems almost certain that it’s going to get worse in the coming days and weeks.

