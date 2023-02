Flying Object Downed Over Canada Was ‘Small, Metallic Balloon,’ Pentagon Says

February 14, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The flying object that the U.S. military shot down over northern Canada on Saturday was a "small, metallic balloon," the Pentagon informed lawmakers. The post Flying Object Downed Over Canada Was 'Small, Metallic Balloon,' Pentagon Says appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...