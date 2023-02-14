‘How Did Doctors Describe What Happened to You?’ Damar Hamlin’s Answer Is Telling

February 14, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Ever since NFL star Damar Hamlin had a heart attack on the field during Monday Night Football, many have speculated that it was in whole or in part due to the Covid-19 vaccines. So many young and otherwise healthy athletes have collapsed with an abnormal number of them dying suddenly that Hamlin’s condition has prompted the obvious question.

Was it the jabs?

In an interview with Good Morning America host Michael Strahan, Hamlin paused for 10 seconds before not answering the question, “How did doctors describe what happened to you?”

“Ummm, that’s something I want to stay away from.”

If it wasn’t the jabs, Hamlin needs to say so to alleviate fears. If it was the jabs, he DEFINITELY needs to say something while the spotlight is on him. Doing so may save lives. Silence with such knowledge makes him complicit.

The post ‘How Did Doctors Describe What Happened to You?’ Damar Hamlin’s Answer Is Telling appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...