James Clapper Claims He Didn’t Really Mean Hunter Biden’s Laptop was a Russian Plot

February 14, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

“All we were doing was raising a yellow flag that this could be Russian disinformation.” Hunter Biden’s laptop is so mainstream now that even the 50 former intel officials who falsely suggested that it was Russian disinformation are now backing away from that claim and blaming the media. The Washington Post fact check by Glenn …



Read More...