Man Just Doesn’t Understand Why God Who Is Infinitely Wiser Than He Would Have Different Opinion From Him Sometimes

February 14, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

TUSTIN, CA — A local man wallowed in frustration today while wrestling with the idea that the Almighty God, Creator of the universe, with infinitely more wisdom than any human, could possibly have a different opinion than he has.



