Mother Denied Heart Transplant Due to Vaccination Status, Doctor Says He ‘Stands By the Rules’: Report

February 14, 2023   |   Tags:

A woman from Melbourne, Australia, has found herself in an unthinkable situation after doctors refused her treatment due to her vaccination status. The woman, Vicki Derderian, a mother of two, […] The post Mother Denied Heart Transplant Due to Vaccination Status, Doctor Says He 'Stands By the Rules': Report appeared first on The Western Journal.


