New York Appeals Court Upholds Contempt Sanction Against Trump

February 14, 2023 | Tags: REASON

Today a New York state appeals court upheld a $110,000 contempt sanction against Donald Trump for failing to comply with a court order demanding the production of particular documents necessary for an investigation into the former President's business dealings conducted by the New York state attorney general. The brief order is only the latest legal setback for the former President.

From a CNBC report on the decision:

The panel of five justices ruled that Trump's contempt fine for not complying with a subpoena for the records was a "proper exercise" of the discretionary power of Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron. The panel also said the fine of $10,000 per day "was not excessive or otherwise improper, under the particular circumstances." . . . Engoron imposed the fine on Trump last April after ruling that he had repeatedly failed to give James' investigators business records from the Trump Organization that they were seeking for their probe of his real estate company. "Mr. Trump has willfully disobeyed a lawful order of the court," Engoron said at the time. Trump later paid the fine, but appealed Engoron's contempt finding.

