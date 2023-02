Nikki Haley Announces 2024 Presidential Bid

February 14, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor, officially joined the presidential race on Tuesday, making her the first major candidate to challenge former president Donald Trump in the Republican primary. The post Nikki Haley Announces 2024 Presidential Bid appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...