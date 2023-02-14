Pastor Calls Out Montana Speaker Of The House In Stonewalling Personhood Amendment (Video)
February 14, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY, videosA Montana pastor is calling out the Speaker of the House in the Montana legislature over his cowardice to advance a personhood bill that would protect the right to life of unborn babies. Pastor Chuck Baldwin recently challenged Representative Matt Regier concerning this bill. Chuck Baldwin Live carried the following message: Matt Regier has been …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments