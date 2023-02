Pete Buttigieg Celebrates 24 Hours Without A Train Derailment

February 14, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has proudly announced that the U.S. has managed to go a whole 24 hours without any trains flying off the tracks and exploding into balls of fire while spewing deadly chemicals into the air.



Read More...