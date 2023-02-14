Republicans Renew Demands For Interviews With Ex-Intel Officials Who Discredited Hunter Biden Laptop As 'Disinformation'

Authored by Mark Tapscott via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Pressure is ratcheting up on signers of a controversial October 2020 statement alleging that the Hunter Biden laptop bore “all the classic earmarks of a Russian disinformation operation” to agree to on-the-record transcribed interviews with investigators for the House Judiciary Committee and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

“The Committee on the Judiciary and the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence are conducting oversight of federal law-enforcement and intelligence matters within our respective jurisdictions.

“The judiciary committee made a prior request to you for documents and information about the public statement you signed in October 2020 that falsely implied the New York Post’s reporting about Hunter Biden was the product of Russian disinformation,” Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Intelligence Chairman Mike Turner (R-Ohio) said in Feb. 13 letters obtained by The Epoch Times.

“This request, to include a request for a transcribed interview before the committees, remains outstanding. These documents and your testimony are necessary to further our oversight.

“As we begin the 118th Congress, we write again to reiterate our outstanding request and ask that you immediately comply in full,” Jordan and Turner told the recipients.

“You have been on notice about our oversight request—and aware the request is outstanding—for months. For your convenience, we have attached the letter from the Judiciary Committee dated April 6, 2022. To date, you have not complied with this request. Accordingly, we reiterate our requests and ask that you comply promptly,” Jordan and Turner wrote.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, during a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on July 14, 2022. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

The 10 recipients of the request from Jordan and Turner include former Secretary of Defense and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director Leon Panetta, Marc Polymeropoulos, a former CIA Senior Operations Officer, former CIA Chief of Staff Larry Pfeiffer, former CIA Senior Intelligence Officer Kristin Wood, former Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) Deputy Director Douglas Wise, former CIA Chief of Staff Rodney Snyder, former CIA Senior Intelligence Officer Patty Brandmaier, former CIA Senior Intelligence Officer James Bruce, former CIA Senior Operations Officer Paul Kolbe, former National Intelligence Officer Roger George.

The Epoch Times is seeking comment from each of the 10 recipients.

The 10 letters made public on Feb. 13 follow similar missives to another dozen of the 51 signers of the Oct. 19, 2020, statement that was widely publicized by the mainstream media and cited as justification by social media outlets like Twitter and Facebook for censoring news reports about the laptop that was left at a Delaware computer repair shop by President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

