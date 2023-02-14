Sales Director Gets the Last Laugh After His Former Boss Says ‘I Don’t Want a Team of Bald-Headed 50-Year-Old Men’

February 14, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A British sales director is having the last laugh after his boss discriminated against him on the basis of his age. Mark Jones, a former sales director at Tango Networks […] The post Sales Director Gets the Last Laugh After His Former Boss Says 'I Don't Want a Team of Bald-Headed 50-Year-Old Men' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...