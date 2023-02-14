Snowden: UFO Balloons ‘Engineered Panic’ To Distract From Nord Stream Revelations

February 14, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Former NSA whistleblower has gone on record accusing the US government of engineering the "balloon wars" scare to detract attention away from Seymour Hersh's explosive investigative report detailing how the US White House plotted and blew up the Nord Stream pipelines - an act of terrorism or war against Russia and Germany. Also today: wasting millions to shoot down phantom balloon "threat." And US to send propaganda special forces into Ukraine. Today on the Liberty Report:



Read More...