These Are America's Best Places To Work In 2023

What better way to know more about a company’s work culture than to hear from those who’ve already been on the inside?

As Visual Capitalist's Selin Oğuz shows in the above graphic, we dissect how America’s top employers have changed over the last five years based on employee reviews on Glassdoor, a website that allows current and former employees to anonymously review their employers on things like company culture, pay, benefits, diversity, and more.

Tech Fares Best

Despite widescale layoffs in 2022, technology companies made up more than 40% of Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work list in 2023. Gainsight, a customer success software company founded in 2009, entered the top 15 ranking for the first time in five years and took the number one spot as the year’s best employer.

The dominance of technology companies in Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work list is nothing new, though. Companies like HubSpot and NVIDIA are staples on the list, with consistent praise from their employees when it comes to pay, benefits, leadership, and career growth.

While tech tends to be popular among employees, the industry isn’t the end-all-be-all when it comes to good employee reviews.

Take Bain & Company, a management consulting firm with over 10,000 employees, that’s been consistently ranking in the top three over the last five years. Or look at fast-food chain In-N-Out Burger, whose employees consistently rave about good pay and schedule flexibility in anonymous Glassdoor reviews, making the company one of America’s top 20 employers since 2015.

Analyzing Ranking by Company

Diving into the ranking by company can also give us a good understanding of how some of the giants compare to others in the field.

Looking at the above visual, you might notice that two regular winners, Apple and Meta, did not make the top 100 this year. Salesforce’s ranking also fell below the top 50 for the first time since 2015, coming in at #75. While tech fared relatively well in 2023, these companies tumbled down and off the list, making way for smaller tech companies like Gainsight, Box, and MathWorks.

As the global economy faces uncertainty in 2023, it’ll be interesting to observe how these companies fare in terms of employee satisfaction. Against the backdrop of layoffs and slower economic growth, how leadership navigates hard conversations and steps up for their employees may be very telling, potentially resulting in a completely different makeup of the list in 2024.