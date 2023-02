Twisting the Facts Doesn’t Solve the Problem

February 14, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Biden Administration is using the power of the mainstream media to hoodwink the unknowing public. Some people get their news only from MSM, just as some who only watch or listen to FOX. The MSM crowd is getting precisely what the President and staff want them to hear. This is extremely dangerous when an […]



Read More...