US Government Continues To Unlawfully Purchase 1.5 Million More Doses Of The CONvid Experimental Shots To Kill & Injure The People They Are To Serve

February 14, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

The United States government has agreed to buy 1.5 million more doses of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine. This protein-based injection is supposed to convince those skeptical of the mRNA technology in Moderna and Pfizer’s shots to get the jab. The company said on Monday that the modified agreement includes funds for the development of an …



Read More...