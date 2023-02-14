Watch: Did Rhianna Pull a “Fast One” On Super Bowl Viewers?

The Super Bowl made a lot of waves, but for all the wrong reasons. People weren’t talking about it because the entertainment and the commercials were amazing. They were talking about it because the entertainment was awful, and the commercials were woke, and lackluster. Basically, the left has completely ruined the Super Bowl. They ruin everything they touch. Rhianna was the headliner, and many people, including President Trump were critical of her awful performance. And now Rhianna has stirred up a hornet’s nest, regarding a “lip-synching” scandal. Did Rhianna pull a fast-one on all of us? The New York Post



