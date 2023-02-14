The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

WHO Confirms Bat-Born Virus Outbreak Has Up to 88% Fatality Rate – There Is No Cure

February 14, 2023   |   Tags:

An Ebola-related disease with no known cure has been spotted in two African nations. On Monday, the World Health Organization said Marburg disease has struck Equatorial Guinea, according to USA […] The post WHO Confirms Bat-Born Virus Outbreak Has Up to 88% Fatality Rate - There Is No Cure appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x