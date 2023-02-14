WHO Confirms Bat-Born Virus Outbreak Has Up to 88% Fatality Rate – There Is No Cure

February 14, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

An Ebola-related disease with no known cure has been spotted in two African nations. On Monday, the World Health Organization said Marburg disease has struck Equatorial Guinea, according to USA […] The post WHO Confirms Bat-Born Virus Outbreak Has Up to 88% Fatality Rate - There Is No Cure appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...