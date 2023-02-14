World Series Poker Players Caught on Hot Mic Talking Chest Pain From the Covid “Vaccine”

Covid vaxx-regrets are spreading across the nation faster than the government can get more boosters into people. It’s now being openly discussed in many circles, including the World Series of Poker.

Watch this hot mic moment as two players discuss the jabs. One claimed to have regular chest pains ever since. The other lamented being forced to get the jab in order to play. This is a mess.

