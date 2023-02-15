All The States With Bills Aiming To Outlaw Gender-Reaffirming Care For Minors

In a majority of U.S. states there are now state lawmaker initiatives to ban gender-reaffirming health care for those under the age of 18.

Newsweek reported last week that a Georgia bill introduced Thursday was the 26th in the country that aims to outlaw doctors treating trans or nonbinary minors with procedures like hormone therapy or surgery.

As Statista's Katharina Buchholz notes, according to the report, most states introduced one or two bills, while efforts were much more focused in Texas, Missouri, Oklahoma, where upwards of ten bills each were introduced. Arkansas, Tennessee, Florida and Alabama have already blocked gender.reaffirming or transition-related care for those 18 years or younger. In Utah, a similar initiative has already passed while more bills are in the works.

While trans persons transition medically at many different ages, there are many that chose to live as a sex different from the one assigned at birth even as children. For this group, transitioning during their teenage years and taking puberty blockers is an often-pursued approach. The bills in questions would delay a medical transition procedure until after puberty.