The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Dad Who Lost Child in Shooting Unleashes on Biden After Seeing Video: ‘Don’t Use My Daughter’s Death to Advance Your Political Agenda’

February 15, 2023   |   Tags:

When the White House decided to mark the fifth anniversary of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting with a video of President Joe Biden making yet another demand for more gun […] The post Dad Who Lost Child in Shooting Unleashes on Biden After Seeing Video: 'Don't Use My Daughter's Death to Advance Your Political Agenda' appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x