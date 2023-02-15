Damar Hamlin Is Asked About Why His Heart Stopped: 'Something I Want To Stay Away From'

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in a recent interview said he would not disclose the reason why he suffered cardiac arrest during a nationally broadcast game last month.

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., on Dec. 1, 2022. (Greg M. Cooper/AP Photo, File)

In his first interview since the incident, Hamlin discussed his collapse during a Jan. 2 “Monday Night Football” game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin spent more than a week in the hospital.

“You’re 24. Peak physical condition [that] could run circles around me right now. How did the doctors describe what happened to you?” ABC News’ “Good Morning America” host Michael Strahan, himself a former NFL player, asked Hamlin during an interview published this week.

Strahan: “How did doctors describe what happened to you?”



Damar Hamlin: “Umm… That’s something I want to stay away from.”



Hamlin stated that he would not comment on what doctors told him. “That’s something I want to stay away from,” Hamlin said in response, which was not included in an ABC News article about the interview.

Strahan then asked: “I know from my experience at NFL, they do more tests than anything. And in the course of you having your physical, did anybody ever come back with any, say, you had a heart issue or anything that was abnormal?”

“Honestly, no. I’ve always been a healthy, young, fit, energetic human being, let alone athlete. So it was something that [we’re] still processing, and I’m still talking through my doctors to see what everything was,” Hamlin said in response.

Hamlin has continued to recover since he was released from the hospital last month. His interview with Strahan is the first one since he suffered the medical emergency.

Also in the interview, Hamlin said that he remembers preparing for the “Monday Night Football” game against the Bengals in Cincinnati and was feeling fine.

“I remember the things that we were focused on going into the game,” Hamlin told Strahan. “Just trying to get a win.”

