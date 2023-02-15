DeSantis Gives 5-Word Answer When Asked Point-Blank If He’s Running for President

February 15, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis laughed off a question Tuesday about his potential presidential ambitions and offered a cryptic response. DeSantis is widely believed to be the lone candidate capable […] The post DeSantis Gives 5-Word Answer When Asked Point-Blank If He's Running for President appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...