Ohio Chernobyl: Was the East Palestine Train Sabotaged?

The most likely scenario regarding the train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, is that something unfortunate happened accidentally. But considering what has taken place since then combined with the evil machinations we’ve been seeing across the country, it makes sense that some have explored the possibility that the train was sabotaged, derailed on purpose, and that the ecological disasters that have ensued was all intentional.

As a so-called “conspiracy theorist,” I’ve been exploring the possibility. I was ready to dismiss it as too unlikely yesterday for one major reason: The derailment happened in the wrong place. If the globalist elite cabal or any other powerful anti-American organizations wanted to have maximum effect, why would they wait until it was half-way between Akron, Ohio, and Pittsburg, Pennsylvania? Thirty or forty miles in either direction would have had a bigger impact, and if we know anything about the schemes of the bad guys it’s that they invariably go as big as possible.

But just as I was ready to mark it down as too far-fetched to explore, a video emerged showing the train was on fire at least 20 miles from the point of derailment. Was the train supposed to derail closer to Akron, closer to Cincinnati, where it could have had a greater impact on the Great Lakes and therefore the water supply for much of central and eastern United States? Did we dodge a bullet because the derailment happened many miles after they had planned for it to happen?

According to an article from The Epoch Times:

Security camera footage has emerged showing that the Ohio train that derailed in East Palestine may have been on fire for 20 miles before it finally went off the tracks and burst into flames.

The footage, which was first obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, was taken by a security camera at an equipment plant in Salem, Ohio. East Palestine is around 20 miles away from Salem.

As the train passes the plant, what looks like flames and sparks can be seen in the video underneath the train cars.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which is investigating the derailment, appeared to reference the video—and others—at a news conference in the days immediately after the incident took place on Feb. 3.

“We’re also looking at a lot of different footage that has been provided to the investigators out there to determine if there’s some data on footage that we have from videos and cameras that might tell us something more that what might have happened to cause this accident,” Michael Graham, a member of the NTSB, said in a Feb. 4 briefing.

‘Mechanical Issues’

At a follow-on briefing on Feb. 5, Graham said that investigators had also secured the locomotive data recorder earlier that day, along with forward- and inward-facing camera footage and audio recordings. Graham said the locomotive footage would be sent to a Washington lab for evaluation and analysis, before adding that other videos have emerged suggesting a possible problem with one of the rail car’s axles.

At this point, we have nothing but speculation but it’s compelling. I’ll give it about a 10% chance that it was intentional, but I’m open to taking those chances higher if we see more evidence that someone was behind this all. At the very least, this means that we should continue to investigate the possibility that it was sabotaged. I discussed this on today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show.

