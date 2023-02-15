Pop Goes The China Balloon Smoke Screen

February 15, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Amidst salacious talk about extraterrestrials and UFOs the media fed into the government hype about balloons flying across the United States - a "crisis" that coincidentally dropped just as a devastating investigative report revealed how the US blew up the Nordstream pipeline. Now US officials are saying the balloons were "benign." Nothing to see here. Also today: Tracking the unvaxxed and US runs out of missiles for Ukraine. Today on the Liberty Report:



