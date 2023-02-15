These Are The World’s Most (And Least) Powerful Passports In 2023
Depending on your passport, travel can be as simple as just booking flights, finding a hotel, and, then simply going.
But, as Visual Capitalist's Avery Koop details below, for many across the world, it’s not that easy - a number of passport holders need to obtain a travel/tourist visa prior to arrival. These visas typically require approval from the destination country’s government that can take weeks or months.
Japanese passport holders, for example, are able to visit 193 countries without pre-approval (nearly every country on Earth). Afghans, on the other hand, can only visit 27 countries with the same level of ease.
This ranking uses data from Henley & Partners, which determines the number of countries to which a passport holder has visa-free access.
The World’s Passports
First let’s look at every country’s position in the ranking in the table below:
|Rank
|Passport
|Number of Countries Allowing Visa-Free Access
|#1
|🇯🇵 Japan
|193
|#1
|🇸🇬 Singapore
|193
|#3
|🇰🇷 South Korea
|192
|#4
|🇩🇪 Germany
|191
|#4
|🇪🇸 Spain
|191
|#6
|🇫🇮 Finland
|190
|#6
|🇮🇹 Italy
|190
|#6
|🇱🇺 Luxembourg
|190
|#9
|🇦🇹 Austria
|189
|#9
|🇩🇰 Denmark
|189
|#9
|🇳🇱 Netherlands
|189
|#9
|🇸🇪 Sweden
|189
|#13
|🇫🇷 France
|188
|#13
|🇮🇪 Ireland
|188
|#13
|🇵🇹 Portugal
|188
|#13
|🇬🇧 United Kingdom
|188
|#17
|🇧🇪 Belgium
|187
|#17
|🇨🇿 Czechia
|187
|#17
|🇳🇿 New Zealand
|187
|#17
|🇳🇴 Norway
|187
|#17
|🇨🇭 Switzerland
|187
|#17
|🇺🇸 United States
|187
|#23
|🇦🇺 Australia
|186
|#23
|🇨🇦 Canada
|186
|#23
|🇬🇷 Greece
|186
|#23
|🇲🇹 Malta
|186
|#27
|🇭🇺 Hungary
|185
|#27
|🇵🇱 Poland
|185
|#29
|🇱🇹 Lithuania
|184
|#29
|🇸🇰 Slovakia
|184
|#31
|🇱🇻 Latvia
|183
|#31
|🇸🇮 Slovenia
|183
|#33
|🇪🇪 Estonia
|182
|#34
|🇮🇸 Iceland
|181
|#35
|🇲🇾 Malaysia
|180
|#36
|🇱🇮 Liechtenstein
|179
|#37
|🇨🇾 Cyprus
|178
|#37
|🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates
|178
|#39
|🇷🇴 Romania
|176
|#40
|🇧🇬 Bulgaria
|175
|#40
|🇨🇱 Chile
|175
|#40
|🇭🇷 Croatia
|175
|#40
|🇲🇨 Monaco
|175
|#44
|🇭🇰 Hong Kong (SAR China)
|172
|#45
|🇦🇷 Argentina
|171
|#46
|🇧🇷 Brazil
|170
|#46
|🇸🇲 San Marino
|170
|#48
|🇦🇩 Andorra
|169
|#49
|🇧🇳 Brunei
|167
|#50
|🇧🇧 Barbados
|162
|#51
|🇮🇱 Israel
|160
|#51
|🇲🇽 Mexico
|160
|#53
|🇰🇳 St. Kitts and Nevis
|156
|#54
|🇧🇸 Bahamas
|155
|#55
|🇻🇦 Vatican City
|154
|#56
|🇸🇨 Seychelles
|153
|#56
|🇺🇾 Uruguay
|153
|#58
|🇻🇨 St. Vincent and the Grenadines
|151
|#59
|🇦🇬 Antigua and Barbuda
|150
|#59
|🇨🇷 Costa Rica
|150
|#59
|🇹🇹 Trinidad and Tobago
|150
|#62
|🇲🇺 Mauritius
|146
|#63
|🇱🇨 St. Lucia
|146
|#63
|🇹🇼 Taiwan
|146
|#65
|🇬🇩 Grenada
|145
|#66
|🇩🇲 Dominica
|144
|#66
|🇲🇴 Macao (SAR China)
|144
|#66
|🇺🇦 Ukraine
|144
|#69
|🇵🇦 Panama
|143
|#70
|🇵🇾 Paraguay
|141
|#71
|🇷🇸 Serbia
|137
|#72
|🇵🇪 Peru
|136
|#73
|🇨🇴 Colombia
|133
|#73
|🇬🇹 Guatemala
|133
|#73
|🇭🇳 Honduras
|133
|#76
|🇸🇻 El Salvador
|132
|#77
|🇼🇸 Samoa
|131
|#77
|🇸🇧 Solomon Islands
|131
|#79
|🇹🇴 Tonga
|129
|#80
|🇻🇪 Venezuela
|128
|#81
|🇳🇮 Nicaragua
|127
|#81
|🇹🇻 Tuvalu
|127
|#83
|🇲🇰 North Macedonia
|125
|#84
|🇲🇪 Montenegro
|124
|#85
|🇰🇮 Kiribati
|123
|#86
|🇲🇭 Marshall Islands
|122
|#87
|🇲🇩 Moldova
|120
|#88
|🇵🇼 Palau Islands
|119
|#89
|🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina
|118
|#89
|🇫🇲 Micronesia
|118
|#89
|🇷🇺 Russia
|118
|#92
|🇦🇱 Albania
|115
|#92
|🇬🇪 Georgia
|115
|#94
|🇹🇷 Türkiye
|111
|#95
|🇿🇦 South Africa
|106
|#96
|🇧🇿 Belize
|102
|#97
|🇶🇦 Qatar
|100
|#98
|🇰🇼 Kuwait
|97
|#98
|🇻🇺 Vanuatu
|97
|#100
|🇹🇱 Timor-Leste
|94
|#101
|🇪🇨 Ecuador
|92
|#102
|🇲🇻 Maldives
|89
|#102
|🇳🇷 Nauru
|89
|#104
|🇧🇭 Bahrain
|87
|#104
|🇫🇯 Fiji
|87
|#104
|🇬🇾 Guyana
|87
|#107
|🇧🇼 Botswana
|86
|#107
|🇯🇲 Jamaica
|86
|#109
|🇴🇲 Oman
|82
|#109
|🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea
|82
|#109
|🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia
|82
|#112
|🇨🇳 China
|81
|#113
|🇧🇾 Belarus
|79
|#113
|🇧🇴 Bolivia
|79
|#113
|🇹🇭 Thailand
|79
|#116
|🇳🇦 Namibia
|78
|#117
|🇱🇸 Lesotho
|77
|#117
|🇸🇷 Suriname
|77
|#119
|🇰🇿 Kazakhstan
|75
|#120
|🇸🇿 Eswatini
|74
|#121
|🇲🇼 Malawi
|73
|#122
|🇮🇩 Indonesia
|72
|#122
|🇰🇪 Kenya
|72
|#124
|🇹🇿 Tanzania
|71
|#124
|🇹🇳 Tunisia
|71
|#126
|🇩🇴 Dominican Republic
|70
|#126
|🇿🇲 Zambia
|70
|#128
|🇦🇿 Azerbaijan
|69
|#129
|🇬🇲 The Gambia
|68
|#130
|🇵🇭 Philippines
|67
|#131
|🇺🇬 Uganda
|66
|#132
|🇦🇲 Armenia
|65
|#132
|🇨🇻 Cape Verde Islands
|65
|#132
|🇲🇦 Morocco
|65
|#132
|🇿🇼 Zimbabwe
|65
|#136
|🇨🇺 Cuba
|64
|#136
|🇬🇭 Ghana
|64
|#136
|🇸🇱 Sierra Leone
|64
|#139
|🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan
|63
|#140
|🇲🇳 Mongolia
|61
|#140
|🇲🇿 Mozambique
|61
|#142
|🇧🇯 Benin
|60
|#142
|🇮🇳 India
|60
|#142
|🇷🇼 Rwanda
|60
|#145
|🇸🇹 Sao Tome and Principe
|59
|#145
|🇹🇯 Tajikistan
|59
|#145
|🇺🇿 Uzbekistan
|59
|#148
|🇲🇷 Mauritania
|58
|#149
|🇧🇫 Burkina Faso
|57
|#150
|🇨🇮 Cote d'Ivoire
|56
|#150
|🇬🇦 Gabon
|56
|#150
|🇸🇳 Senegal
|56
|#153
|🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea
|55
|#153
|🇬🇳 Guinea
|55
|#153
|🇻🇳 Vietnam
|55
|#156
|🇰🇭 Cambodia
|54
|#156
|🇲🇬 Madagascar
|54
|#156
|🇹🇬 Togo
|54
|#159
|🇪🇬 Egypt
|53
|#159
|🇯🇴 Jordan
|53
|#159
|🇲🇱 Mali
|53
|#159
|🇳🇪 Niger
|53
|#163
|🇩🇿 Algeria
|52
|#163
|🇧🇹 Bhutan
|52
|#163
|🇨🇫 Central African Republic
|52
|#163
|🇹🇩 Chad
|52
|#163
|🇰🇲 Comoros
|52
|#163
|🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau
|52
|#163
|🇹🇲 Turkmenistan
|52
|#170
|🇨🇲 Cameroon
|51
|#171
|🇦🇴 Angola
|50
|#171
|🇱🇦 Laos
|50
|#173
|🇧🇮 Burundi
|49
|#173
|🇨🇬 Congo (Rep.)
|49
|#173
|🇱🇷 Liberia
|49
|#176
|🇩🇯 Djibouti
|48
|#176
|🇭🇹 Haiti
|48
|#178
|🇲🇲 Myanmar
|47
|#179
|🇪🇹 Ethiopia
|46
|#179
|🇳🇬 Nigeria
|46
|#181
|🇪🇷 Eritrea
|44
|#181
|🇮🇷 Iran
|44
|#181
|🇸🇸 South Sudan
|44
|#184
|🇨🇩 Democratic Republic of the Congo
|42
|#184
|🇸🇩 Sudan
|42
|#186
|🇽🇰 Kosovo
|41
|#186
|🇱🇧 Lebanon
|41
|#186
|🇱🇰 Sri Lanka
|41
|#189
|🇧🇩 Bangladesh
|40
|#189
|🇱🇾 Libya
|40
|#189
|🇰🇵 North Korea
|40
|#192
|🇵🇸 Palestine
|38
|#193
|🇳🇵 Nepal
|37
|#194
|🇸🇴 Somalia
|35
|#195
|🇾🇪 Yemen
|34
|#196
|🇵🇰 Pakistan
|32
|#197
|🇸🇾 Syria
|30
|#198
|🇮🇶 Iraq
|29
|#199
|Afghanistan
|27
Visas are imposed by some countries to make it easier to track visitors, allowing a country to assess whether said passport-holder may be a risk for illegal immigration, crime, acts of terror, or covert surveillance.
For example, both Russia and China require American passport holders to obtain visas prior to travel, and vice versa.
The Most Powerful Passports
When it comes to the most powerful passports, most of the top 20 are issued by countries in Asia or Europe, with the exception of New Zealand and the United States.
Due to multiple ties in the rankings the U.S. technically ranks 17th, having visa-free access to 187 countries, on par with Norway, New Zealand, and Switzerland.
Ranking 66th, Ukraine’s passport has actually seen drastic improvement over the last decade, currently getting visa-free access to 144 countries. It has yet to be seen how this will change in the wake of the Russia/Ukraine conflict.
The Least Powerful Passports
Many of least powerful passports come out of war-torn and politically unstable nations. As visas for travel are typically required to counter illicit activity, these nations are often flagged whether justly or not.
One immediate standout among the least powerful passports is North Korea. The insular nation has visa-free access to 40 countries, ranking it above eight other passports on the list.
Most North Koreans who travel abroad do so only in extremely special circumstances for work, study, or athletic competitions. Leisure travel out of North Korea does not happen, but technically, North Koreans can visit countries like Haiti, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Palestine, and Kyrgyzstan, among others without a visa.
The Biggest Gainers & Losers Over Time
From a big picture standpoint, the world’s travelers have seen their access improve significantly over the last 10 years. If you’re a citizen of the UAE, for example, your prospects for visa-free travel have improved by 100+ countries over the last decade.
Here’s a closer look at 15 countries with the greatest change in visa-free access:
|Rank
|Country
|2013 Visa-Free Access
|2023 Visa-Free Access
|10 Year Change
|#1
|🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates
|72
|178
|+106
|#2
|🇨🇴 Colombia
|63
|133
|+70
|#3
|🇺🇦 Ukraine
|77
|144
|+67
|#4
|🇲🇩 Moldova
|59
|120
|+61
|#5
|🇻🇨 St. Vincent and the Grenadines
|92
|151
|+59
|#6
|🇩🇲 Dominica
|87
|144
|+57
|#6
|🇬🇩 Grenada
|88
|145
|+57
|#8
|🇵🇪 Peru
|80
|136
|+56
|#9
|🇬🇪 Georgia
|60
|115
|+55
|#10
|🇱🇨 St. Lucia
|94
|146
|+52
|#11
|🇼🇸 Samoa
|81
|131
|+50
|#11
|🇹🇹 Trinidad and Tobago
|100
|150
|+50
|#13
|🇹🇴 Tonga
|80
|129
|+49
|#14
|🇸🇧 Solomon Islands
|84
|131
|+47
|#15
|🇭🇷 Croatia
|129
|175
|+46
On the other hand, other countries have fared poorly, with some actually losing access to destinations since 2013. Yemen and Syria are tied for first place, having lost visa-free access to nine countries over the last 10 years.
Here’s a look at 15 countries who experienced the biggest negative change:
|Rank
|Country
|2013 Visa-Free Access
|2023 Visa-Free Access
|10 Year Change
|#1
|🇾🇪 Yemen
|43
|34
|-9
|#1
|🇸🇾 Syria
|39
|30
|-9
|#3
|🇳🇬 Nigeria
|48
|46
|-2
|#3
|🇮🇶 Iraq
|31
|29
|-2
|#5
|🇰🇵 North Korea
|41
|40
|-1
|#5
|🇧🇩 Bangladesh
|41
|40
|-1
|#5
|🇦🇫 Afghanistan
|28
|27
|-1
|#8
|🇻🇪 Venezuela
|128
|128
|0
|#8
|🇬🇲 The Gambia
|68
|68
|0
|#8
|🇵🇰 Pakistan
|32
|32
|0
|#8
|🇳🇪 Niger
|53
|53
|0
|#8
|🇳🇵 Nepal
|37
|37
|0
|#8
|🇲🇱 Mali
|53
|53
|0
|#14
|🇹🇬 Togo
|53
|54
|+1
|#14
|🇸🇱 Sierra Leone
|63
|64
|+1
Looking at the tables above, it’s apparent that the world has generally become more open in recent years.
Overall, the power of a passport is almost directly reflective of the political state of the world. World powers and rich nations typically have free flow of travel, but those facing instability or war are often also face barriers when wanting to go abroad.