‘Tired of Losing’: Nikki Haley Wants to Lead New Generation of Republicans

February 15, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

CHARLESTON, S.C.—Nikki Haley, the former Republican South Carolina governor, kicked off her presidential campaign with a packed rally in Charleston on Wednesday morning, telling hundreds of supporters that “America is not past our prime, it’s just that our politicians are past theirs.” The post ‘Tired of Losing’: Nikki Haley Wants to Lead New Generation of Republicans appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...