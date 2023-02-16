A Crucial Message On CBDCs

February 16, 2023 | Tags: FREEMANS PERSPECTIVE

Again I am ringing my alarm bells. This message is for everyone, but especially for anyone involved with computer programming… at all. This Is Serious. Please pay attention. Pass this along. The central banks of the world are serious about Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and their first big test case has been Nigeria. They thrust … Continue reading "A Crucial Message On CBDCs"

The post A Crucial Message On CBDCs appeared first on Free-Man's Perspective.



Read More...