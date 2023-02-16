As The World Protests, Americans Are Still Trying To Figure Out Why: Shameful (Video)

“Apparently, Americans do not know what they have been given because if they did, they would not tolerate the least offense against the laws that keep us free” (Isaiah 42:21). What happened to “Don’t Tread on Me”and our “Eyes are Wide Open”? What happened to “These Colors Don’t Run” (Psalm 94:16)? The government is trying …



Read More...