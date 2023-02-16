The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Experts Warn Congress Not To Cut Defense Spending: Another Putin Invasion Likely

February 16, 2023   |   Tags:

Russia is likely to invade countries beyond Ukraine, a former national security adviser to Donald Trump testified before Congress on Wednesday, warning against cuts to U.S. defense spending proposed by some House Republicans as part of debt-limit talks. The post Experts Warn Congress Not To Cut Defense Spending: Another Putin Invasion Likely appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x