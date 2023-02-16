Latest Car Recall Move By Tesla Doesn’t Drive Confidence In Purchasing An Electric Vehicle

February 16, 2023

Due to its poor performance near junctions and inconsistent adherence to speed restrictions, the “Full Self-Driving” system installed in nearly 363,000 Tesla vehicles has been recalled under pressure from US safety officials. The recall is the most significant action taken against the electric vehicle manufacturer to date, according to the AP. It is a component of a bigger probe of Tesla’s automated driving systems by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It calls into question CEO Elon Musk’s statements that he can show authorities that vehicles with “Full Self-Driving” technology are safer than people and that people hardly ever



