Prof. Cynthia Estlund (NYU) in the Journal of Free Speech Law on “Can Employees Have Free Speech Rights …

Both federal and state law include protections, including some in the common law of tort, for speech that advances public policy or the interests of the public. Scores of statutes protect employee whistleblowing, or disclosing illegal or harmful conduct, or claiming other employee rights—for example, reporting discrimination or complaining of violations of the wage and hour laws…. [A]bout half the states protect some kinds of political speech or association by private sector employees (especially that which takes place off-duty and is closely connected to the electoral process). The number and breadth of those laws on their face is surprising; yet they haven't generated a lot of cases, in part because they are not well known and are more or less hemmed in by deference to employer interests and prerogatives.

Crucially, all of these private employee speech protections … take the form of exceptions to the background rule of employment-at-will—that is, the employer's prerogative, absent a contract providing for job security, to terminate employment at any time and for any reason or no reason at all, though not for a reason that is specifically prohibited by law. There are many such prohibited reasons, or wrongful discharge exceptions to employment-at-will, including the speech protections just reviewed as well as the large and still-growing body of employment discrimination law.

But the background rule of employment-at-will undercuts every one of those protections. For employees who suspect or believe that their discharge was in fact wrongful under the law of the land, they first have to identify the wrongful motive (which the employer usually strives to conceal) in order to figure out what claim to file in what forum. Then the burden is on the employee to navigate the obstacle course of adjudication or litigation, and to prove an unlawful motive on the part of the employer, who controls almost all of the relevant documents and employs most of the witnesses….