SC Speaker Pro Tempore Tommy Pope Pushes “Terrorism” Bill That Criminalizes Christians & Anyone Attempting To Stop Drag Queen Story Hours (Video)

SC Speaker Pro Tempore Tommy Pope introduced a “terrorism” bill in the SC House with 2 other Republicans, and this bill will deliberately attack the Christian faith, as well as anyone who might tell any of the gender-confused people, lesbians, sodomites or trannies that they must repent. It also would threaten such people with up …



Read More...