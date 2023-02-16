The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

SC Speaker Pro Tempore Tommy Pope Pushes “Terrorism” Bill That Criminalizes Christians & Anyone Attempting To Stop Drag Queen Story Hours (Video)

February 16, 2023   |   Tags: , ,
SC Speaker Pro Tempore Tommy Pope introduced a “terrorism” bill in the SC House with 2 other Republicans, and this bill will deliberately attack the Christian faith, as well as anyone who might tell any of the gender-confused people, lesbians, sodomites or trannies that they must repent. It also would threaten such people with up …


Read More...

Tags: , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x