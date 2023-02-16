The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Top Left-Wing Network Blocked From Credit Card Processor Over Ties to Palestinian Terror Group

February 16, 2023   |   Tags:

One of the nation’s most prominent left-wing dark money groups announced Tuesday that it was unable to process credit card payments, following reports of its ties to a Palestinian terrorist group. The Alliance for Global Justice said in a statement that Salsa Labs, which handles its credit card contributions, locked the "anti-capitalist" group and its […] The post Top Left-Wing Network Blocked From Credit Card Processor Over Ties to Palestinian Terror Group appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


