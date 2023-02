You Can Hear a Pin Drop as Elon Musk Breaks the Narrative at Globalist Summit

February 16, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Elon Musk warned world leaders Wednesday not to put all of their governments in one basket. Musk spoke via video at the 2023 World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab […] The post You Can Hear a Pin Drop as Elon Musk Breaks the Narrative at Globalist Summit appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...