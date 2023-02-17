2024 Is Make or Break for the Senate GOP

February 17, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Senate Republicans begin the 2024 campaign cycle with an advantage. They need a net gain of two seats (or one if the GOP wins the presidency) to take control of the chamber. And they have plenty of targets. Of the 34 seats up for grabs, two-thirds are held by Democrats or by independents who caucus with Democrats. Republicans love this map. The post 2024 Is Make or Break for the Senate GOP appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...