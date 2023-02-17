According to Chilling New Documents, This Fox News Anchors’ Husband Recently Held a Steak Knife to Her Throat

February 17, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

I haven’t watched Fox News in eons, but I actually know exactly who this anchor is. When I used to watch Fox, she was one of the dreaded anti-Trump weekend news anchors, but I don’t know her current shift these days. Maybe she’s moved up. But, according to a newly uncovered police report, it turns out that anchor Julie Banderas was attacked by her husband with a steak knife – in front of her kids back in December. It all went down on December 14,2022, and it started over a squabble about some mashed potatoes, of all things.., Radar Online



Read More...