Canada Proposes Just Euthanizing Everyone

February 17, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Lewis was a candidate for euthanasia and that if her mother chose not to pursue it, that would be “selfish.” Depressed? Lonely? Having trouble getting out of the house? Just kill yourself or have the government do it for you. Underage? Mentally unstable? The Canadian government will kill you too. No extra charge. “Canada should expand assisted …



Read More...