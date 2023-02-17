Food Sanitation Service Hit With $1.5M Fine For Hiring Minors To Clean Meatpacking Plants

February 17, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Fair Work Standards Act of 1938 states that children under the age of 14 are not allowed to work at all and that children between the ages of 14 and 15 are not allowed to work after 7 p.m. or for more than three hours a day. According to the Washington Post, a food sanitation service provider has now been slammed with fines totaling $1.5 million for allegedly breaking all three of those regulations. The Department of Labor has charged Packers Sanitation Services with illegally employing more than 100 children to clean more than a dozen meatpacking plants across



Read More...