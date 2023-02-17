How low can we go?

Just when you think things can’t get any worse… We have this news, from the current White House/Uncle Joe Regime shill.

Wow! As several people, have pointed out: If he is the best communicator in the White House, then the bar really is set low, and his administration is more incompetent than we thought.

But the response from so-called Conservatives and even some reportedly Libertarian types? “We need leaders who are strong, charismatic and inspire confidence in the public. The ability to speak and communicate properly with the American people is part of that.

“But Biden is not able to effectively or properly speak to the American people. He constantly appears as a weak, bumbling buffoon who is quickly becoming the butt of every joke in America.

“This is not the recipe for a strong government that is taken seriously, this will only lead to a government that is ignored and denigrated by Americans and the international community.”

That is from an editorial in The Western Journal. Talking heads of various sorts are pretty much saying the same thing.

THAT is scary, folks. Absolutely terrifying. Why?

Who does “strong, charismatic, and inspire confidence” remind us of? Try Elizabeth I (not NOT QEII). Try Uncle Joe (Stalin), Mr. Adolf (Hitler), FDR, and even Massa Barak. Shiver! Why is “strong government” important to anyone who is not raking off their pieces of silver? We don’t need strong government, and while we might tolerate much weaker government, what we really need is very LIMITED government. What is “ignored and denigrated by Americans and the international community” today? Oh, my, you don’t suppose it is those clowns in DC, do you? Of course – just as they did for the last half-dozen presidents. Uncle Joe (Biden) might be the butt of more jokes than the last four or five (combined), but he didn’t start the clown parade, did he?

Is it not even more frightening to think that there are people like his lovely shill – and Uncle Joe – in both major political parties? People like the Senior Senator from Kentucky? The Senior Senator from California? (Emphasis, mind you, on “Senior.”) And half a hundred more? (Or is it, hundreds more?)

We do not need “leaders” who are strong or charismatic or inspire confidence or are slick speakers and salesmen – for used cars or insurance or their latest harebrained schemes. Salesmen who can sell us lemons, or pricy insurance plans, or their schemes for giving government more power and more money through theft are all great communicators. But so was the Pied Piper of Hamelin. And these politicians and appointees and bureaucrats are enemies of our freedom, our liberty.

We need “leaders” who inspire us to mind our own business while they make government stop minding our business. People who tell us the truth, don’t think that winning a popularity contest makes them gods, who don’t think that they have a right to order us around.

And people who have a moral compass and a sense of honor and respect for others, and the same self-discipline that free people need.



