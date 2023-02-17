The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

IMF Chief: Prepare For The “Unthinkable”

February 17, 2023   |   Tags: ,
The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund warned we need to “think of the unthinkable,” as we live in “a more shock-prone world” because of the COVID-19 scamdemic and the Russian “invasion” of Ukraine. Kristalina Georgieva of the IMF, or world bank, made the comments on Tuesday, during a World Government Summit panel hosted by CNBC’s …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x