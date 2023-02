Is Your Baby ‘Nonbinary’? Social Workers in Pennsylvania Are Now Required To Say

February 17, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Pennsylvania social workers must now determine if newborn children identify as "nonbinary," according to government forms reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon. The post Is Your Baby 'Nonbinary'? Social Workers in Pennsylvania Are Now Required To Say appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...