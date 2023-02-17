Man Arrested For Killing Two Jewish Men In Los Angeles; Seemed Have Targeted Synagogue

According to authorities, a man who appeared to be targeting the Jewish community in Los Angeles has been apprehended. According to law enforcement officials, the guy who reportedly shot two men outside synagogues this week has a history of antipathy against the Jewish community, and the shootings are being investigated as hate crimes, according to the Los Angeles Times. Jaime Tran, 28, is charged of killing two Jewish men as they left religious services at two different synagogues in the same primarily Jewish neighborhood, according to US Attorney Martin Estrada in a news release.



