More Nord Stream “Bombshells” Are Coming

February 17, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Legendary journalist Seymour Hersh has promised that more bombshells are coming. He plans to reveal more incriminating information linking the United States to the demolition of the Nord Stream gas pipelines. According to Hersh, a whistleblower said that Joe Biden ordered the pipelines destroyed to prevent Germany from resuming the purchase of cheap Russian gas. …



Read More...