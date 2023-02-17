Ted Cruz Grills FAA Head After FedEx Plane Landing Comes Within Feet of Southwest Takeoff on Runway

February 17, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Sen. Ted Cruz questioned the acting administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration during a Friday hearing of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee. Cruz brought up a recent near-disastrous […] The post Ted Cruz Grills FAA Head After FedEx Plane Landing Comes Within Feet of Southwest Takeoff on Runway appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...