Toxic Fire In Florida Sparks Concern

February 17, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Another toxic fire has started in Kissimmee, Florida. A series of toxic chemical fires that are releasing carcinogenic compounds and pollutants into the air and water is causing concern among the public. Much to the disdain of the mainstream media, people are starting to wonder if these events are related. How many is a coincidence? …



Read More...